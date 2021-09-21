Canneseries Unveils Official Selections

ADVERTISEMENT

Canneseries has revealed the new international series selected for the competition at the French TV festival, to be held October 8 to 13.

The competition features Awake (Serbia), Christian (Italy), Countrymen (Norway), Dreams of Alice (Russia), Limbo… Hasta Que Lo Decida (Argentina), Mister 8 (Finland), Sad City Girls (Israel), The Allegation (Germany), Totems (France, Czech Republic, Spain) and Unknowns (Israel).

Out of competition, the selections are All the Way Up season two (France), Gomorrah the final season (Italy), Around the World in 80 Days (France, the U.K.) and Sisi (Germany).