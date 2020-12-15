George Port Passes Away

ADVERTISEMENT

Industry veteran George Port, a founding member of MarVista Entertainment, has passed away.

“George Port was one of my best teachers and, without a doubt, my greatest mentor,” said Fernando Szew, CEO of MarVista Entertainment. “I will always carry with me the wisdom he gave me through recounting so many of his stories. George possessed a unique wit and sense of humor that made him the life of many memorable dinners. I am blessed that he was in my life. I believe that if everyone had a George Port in their life, the world would be a better place.”

Helping to establish MarVista was George’s “swan song,” Szew said, after having been a pioneer and giant in the home entertainment business. Port was instrumental in the success of such eclectic favorites as Mystic Pizza, Halloween and Thomas the Tank and built an enormous catalog as founder and president of Anchor Bay Entertainment.

Port co-founded Anchor Bay (f/k/a Video Treasures Inc.) in 1985 as a publisher and distributor of home video programming, which became the largest independent video label in the U.S. In 1989, Port and his original partners sold Anchor Bay to Handleman Company, and Port remained as president. Port was the president of Anchor Bay for 13 years. In 1998 and for a three-year period, Port headed up Anchor Bay’s international expansion as managing director of Anchor Bay International, based in London. Port established Anchor Bay’s U.K. office for the acquisition of companies and properties for Anchor Bay Entertainment and affiliates and had extensive entertainment licensing activities throughout all of Europe. Prior to founding Anchor Bay, Port served as vice-chairman of A. Gary Shilling & Co., where he oversaw the general management of the firm.

Port is survived by his wife, Harriet, his two daughters and four grandchildren.