Amazon Studios Orders New Boots Riley Series

Chelsea Regan 18 hours ago


Amazon Studios has commissioned the new series I’m A Virgo from Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You), starring Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight, When They See Us).

Created and written by Riley, I’m A Virgo is an absurdist, coming-of-age dark comedy about a 13-foot-tall Black man who lives in Oakland, California. Riley is also directing and serves as executive producer on the project, along with Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Tze Chun and Jerome. A co-production of Amazon Studios and Media Res, I’m A Virgo will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Riley said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Amazon on this project. This show will either have me lauded or banned and as such, I have demanded payment upfront.”

Albert Cheng, COO and co-head of television at Amazon Studios, said: “I’m A Virgo is refreshingly original and there’s nothing else like it on television. No one is quite like Boots, and we’re so excited to be working with him and Jharrel on this fantastical, funny, and utterly unique new series. We can’t wait for our Prime Video customers to see it.”











