MX Player Increases International Footprint

MX Player, part of the Indian conglomerate Times Internet, is bringing its OTT video service to the U.S. and six other countries, including the U.K. and Australia.

Further launches for the platform are Canada, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Nepal. Streaming premium content for free, the AVOD platform hosts more than 10,000 hours of licensed content from content creators and partner platforms such as FilmRise, Shoreline, Screen Media and Tricoast, among others.

MX Player CEO Karan Bedi said, “At MX Player, we are trusted by over 100 million-plus users every month across Southeast Asia, Middle East, United States and the United Kingdom for their daily entertainment needs. Our vision is to build the most comprehensive entertainment platform that hosts digital-first stories that appeal not only to the eclectic tastes of viewers in the region.”

Nakul Kapur, business head for international at MX Player, said, “Consumers across the world are moving towards consuming video content online. We believe in meeting this rapidly rising demand from discerning entertainment lovers with stories that strike a chord. To that end, we have collaborated with some of the best talent and content partners globally who will help bring us a step closer to becoming the go-to destination for entertainment across the world.”