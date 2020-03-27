Friday, March 27, 2020
FilmBox On Demand Content Set for Huawei Video Platform

Kristin Brzoznowski


SPI/FilmBox has struck a deal to bring FilmBox On Demand content to Huawei Video in 23 countries, including the U.K., Germany and France.

Under the pact, Huawei smart-device users will be able to access specially curated and localized SPI movie titles, including Hollywood blockbusters, award-winning world cinema gems to arthouse classics. Other VOD content accessible to users through this partnership include series, documentaries, lifestyle programming, adrenaline sports entertainment, esports and mixed-martial arts tournaments. The deal also extends to Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Turkey, Russia and elsewhere.

Berkin Ecevit, sales and business development director at SPI International, said: “We are very excited to bring the rich and curated catalog of FilmBox On Demand to many countries across the globe through Huawei’s new VOD service Huawei Video, available on Huawei mobile devices that offer premium viewing and sound experience.”

Jervis Su, VP of mobile services for Huawei Consumer Business Group, added: “We’re pleased to offer our Huawei Video service so people across Europe can easily explore the thousands of videos and movies available from our partners, anywhere and anytime.”











