DistroTV & MX Player Align for App-in-App Integration

Through a newly signed partnership, MX Player users in India will gain access to stream DistroTV’s content lineup with hundreds of channels in India for free.

DistroTV features more than 270 channels globally and 180 channels in India and growing, spanning news, sports, movies, music and entertainment to lifestyle content. This includes original content and new channel offerings that cater to Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, English, Punjabi and adding more languages and channels.

Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV, said: “We are excited to partner with MX Player, which is amongst the largest streaming service in the world. We are bringing the best of Indian and International FAST content to Indian audiences. This partnership will bring content across both mobile devices and connected TVs.”

Vikas Khanchandani, CEO of DistroScale, India, SEA and MENA, added: “MX Player is the pioneer within AVOD content and offers one of the largest reach platforms within digital. This partnership will help content owners access this massive digital reach across devices. This partnership is extremely symbiotic as both organizations are strong AVOD proponents.”

An MX Player spokesperson said, “We are constantly looking to give even more great entertainment and are committed to providing a best-in-class user experience for our viewers. Our partnership with DistroTV is fantastic news for our customers as it gives them a larger and diverse bouquet of entertainment.”