GMA Continues to Expand Worldwide

Throughout 2023, GMA Network has expanded its reach across the world through GMA International and GMA Worldwide with new partnerships.

Through a collaboration between GMA International and ABS-CBN International, the channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV and GMA News TV, as well as certain GMA on-demand programs, became available on iWantTFC. Viewers in countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the South Pacific/Caribbean Islands can access shows such as Maria Clara at Ibarra, Abot-Kamay na Pangarap, Apoy sa Langit, First Yaya and The World Between Us, among others.

GMA International also teamed up with Jungo Pinoy, an entertainment mobile app specifically created and curated for Filipinos by the Los Angeles-based company Jungo TV. Jungo Pinoy users in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Canada and select countries in Europe can now tune in to GMA Pinoy TV for shows such as Voltes V:Legacy, Abot-Kamay Na Pangarap, Royal Blood and Maria Clara at Ibarra; GMA Life TV for lifestyle, travel and infotainment programs; and GMA News TV for the latest news from the Philippines—all with no TV, cable or satellite required.

GMA Pinoy TV was inducted by Digital Pilipinas, a private sector-led movements that promotes the digitization of the Philippine economy. The channel has been named the Media Champion for the Global Pinoys in recognition of its efforts at promoting the interests of overseas Filipinos and their families.

GMA Worldwide, meanwhile, continues to reach more global viewers via program syndication. GMA produces around 26 dramas per year, and GMA Worldwide has licensed over 100 titles around the globe to date.

As an initiative to extend its global reach, GMA Network secured deals to air 14 of its shows in 42 countries in Africa. GMA Worldwide sold 248 hours of content to a leading Russian broadcaster, and Lolong, GMA Network’s most-watched program in 2022, was acquired by Indonesia.

Additionally, GMA Network entered a five-year partnership with Viu to make new titles such as The Write One and Love Before Sunrise to Viu Philippines.