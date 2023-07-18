Wednesday, July 19, 2023
CBS Reworks Fall Schedule

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 days ago Top Stories


CBS has revised its fall schedule, which will now include the broadcast premieres of Yellowstone and the British version of Ghosts.

Mondays feature Loteria Loca at 8 p.m., followed by NCIS and a to-be-announced Paramount+ original.

Tuesdays are led by Big Brother, rolling into FBI True (a Paramount+ original) and then FBI.

Survivor and The Amazing Race form the Wednesday night block.

Thursdays see Big Brother, Buddy Games and The Challenge: USA as a pairing. Later taken over by Young Sheldon and Ghosts, then back-to-back episodes of the U.K. version of Ghosts, followed by SEAL Team.

Fridays will feature The Price Is Right at Night and Let’s Make a Deal in prime time sharing the 8 p.m. hour, followed by Raid the Cage and Blue Bloods reruns.

Sundays will feature (on single-header football days) two episodes of Yellowstone followed by Big Brother.











