Tubi Taps Anjali Sud as CEO

Fox Corporation’s Tubi has appointed former Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud as its new CEO, effective September 1.

Sud spent the last nine years at Vimeo, where she worked as CEO for the last six and helped establish the platform as a home for video creators and professionals worldwide with over 300 million users.

As CEO of Tubi, Sud will report directly to Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group. She will be taking over for Farhad Massoudi, Tubi’s founder and current CEO.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” Cheesbrough said. “As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most-watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S., she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership.”

“We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I believe that Tubi can become the destination for the next generation of audiences,” Sud added. “The future of streaming TV is free, and I am excited to join the Tubi team to help shape the next wave of entertainment, by giving all people access to all the world’s stories. Tubi is doing things differently in a space that is being imminently disrupted, and that is my kind of opportunity.”