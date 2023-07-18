WAWA to Present Woman of the Year Award at MIP Cancun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Worldwide Audiovisual Women’s Association (WAWA) has partnered with MIP Cancun to celebrate its seventh anniversary and present the WAWA Woman of the Year Award at the tenth edition of the market in November.

WAWA was created at MIP Cancun in 2016 and will be returning to its origins to celebrate the Woman of the Year in an event open to all participants at the market. The event, named Stronger Together, will take place on November 15 at the Cancun Theater of the Moon Palace Hotel & Resort as a prelude to the market’s opening party.

The selection of the winner of the award began in May, with a first round of voting that selected the three nominees. Until the end of July, all active members of the organization are able to vote for the winning candidate.

The market is taking place from November 15 to 17.

“Presenting the WAWA Woman of the Year Award within the framework of MIP Cancun reaffirms our purpose, commitment and vision for Latin America,” said Cecilia Gómez de La Torre, VP and founder of WAWA.

Liliam Hernandez, president and founder of WAWA, commented, “At MIP Cancun, we started with 40 women from Latin America, and today we are more than 450 worldwide, demonstrating that in unity, there is strength.”

“It’s a privilege to host such a celebratory and inspiring event to kick off our program,” added Maria Perez-Bellière, director of MIP Cancun. “We are proud to have been the birthplace of WAWA at MIP Cancun and of our ongoing partnership to progress the values and aims we share.”