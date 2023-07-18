Fremantle Names SVP of Global FAST Channels

ADVERTISEMENT

Fremantle has tapped Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alum Laura Florence as senior VP of global FAST channels.

Florence previously served as senior VP and general manager at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, where she oversaw Redbox and Crackle+ digital platforms, including TVOD, AVOD, FAST products and FAST distribution for the app and channel portfolio.

At Fremantle, she will report to Jens Richter, CEO of commercial and international, and will lead the company’s global FAST strategy. Fremantle runs 33 FAST channels to date.

“This is an integral role as we build out our global FAST strategy, and I am thrilled to welcome Laura to the team to join us and lead our ambitious plans,” Richter said.

Florence added, “I am delighted to be joining Fremantle, a renowned company with an impressive portfolio of beloved shows. I look forward to leveraging the extensive catalog of fan favorites and expanding their global channel distribution footprint. It’s an exciting opportunity to contribute to Fremantle’s growth and success.”