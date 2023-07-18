Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Banijay to Combine RDF & Remarkable Factual

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 days ago Top Stories


Banijay is merging its U.K. labels RDF and Remarkable Factual, and Kitty Walshe, CEO of RDF Group, is exiting her post.

Walshe is stepping down after eight years in the role. During her time at Remarkable Factual and RDF, Walshe has overseen the creation of many formats that have sold internationally, including Your Home Made Perfect (BBC Two), Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway (BBC Two), The Big Interior Battle (Channel 4) and Virtually History (YouTube Originals) as well as Disability and Abortion (Channel 4) and the upcoming No Strings Attached (Channel 4). She has also overseen a slate that includes Ben Fogle Lost Worlds—Chernobyl, Tipping Point, Animal Park, Sunday Brunch and 999 Police and Paramedics.

