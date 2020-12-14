Pulse Films Hires for Scripted

ADVERTISEMENT

Gangs of London producer Pulse Films has hired Bianca Gavin as head of production for scripted television and film.

Most recently senior production executive for EU scripted originals at Amazon Studios, Gavin will be responsible for working within Pulse Films’ scripted division as a primary point of contact for production across all titles—from development through delivery. Prior to Amazon, Gavin was production manager for Sky Originals, where she looked after original dramas and comedies, including Britannia and Save Me.

Gavin will report to Jamie Hall, COO of scripted television and film. Hall commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Bianca to the Pulse Films team. The creativity and depth of experience that she brings to our company and our projects is immense and enhances our capabilities in delivering the most compelling content to our buyers. She has a stellar reputation within the industry and is a perfect fit for our studio.”

Gavin said: “I am absolutely thrilled to join the Pulse team, being such dynamic, ambitious and fearless producers of content, I am ready for an exciting period of expansion ahead for the scripted division. Their incredible talent network and global outlook really stand out and I look forward to being part of their next chapter.”