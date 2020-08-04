Reggie Yates Enters Scripted Development Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmNation TV UK, a joint venture between FilmNation Entertainment and Nordic Entertainment Group, has signed director, screenwriter and broadcaster Reggie Yates to a two-year development deal.

Together, FilmNation TV UK and Yates will develop, produce and finance premium scripted TV content for global audiences. The first TV project to be pitched to buyers under the partnership will be Patriarch, a four-part miniseries written by Yates and inspired by his short film of the same name.

Patriarch tells the story of an estranged father and son who find each other at a turning point in each of their lives. Secrets and hidden motivations run deep and threaten to ravage their relationship before it has even begun.

Yates commented: “With my first feature film well on its way to completion, this is an incredible opportunity to further share the stories I’ve been desperate to see on screen. Affecting change with content has always driven my output, and to do so with FilmNation TV UK through comedy and drama is a massive step.”

Creative Director Kirstie Macdonald said: “Reggie’s passionate commitment to writing as well as his energy and enthusiasm to tell original stories continues to blow me away. As we launch FilmNation TV UK, we are excited to become a home to singular voices like his and create stories and worlds which we know will entertain and captivate discerning audiences worldwide.”