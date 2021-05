ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) is presenting the drama thriller Parot, set in Spain after the annulment of the Parot Doctrine.

VIS also has on offer the talk show PH, Time to Talk, in which six guests, who ordinarily wouldn’t spend a Saturday night together, discover that there are more things that unite them than those that separate them.

In the drama series Entangled, a wife learns that her husband is in a coma after a car accident in which an unknown woman was by his side.