Endeavor Content Hires from ITV Studios, Sky, Fox Network Group

Endeavor Content has made a raft of new appointments for senior roles across its television distribution team, led by Prentiss Fraser.

Jennifer Ebell has been appointed as senior VP of EMEA sales; Fabio Etienne-Tinchant as executive director and will handle sales in CEE, MENA, France and Turkey; Liz Tang as director of content; Tracy Davis as associate director of rights; Sunil Gupta as senior VP of business and legal affairs; and Hetal Limbachia as content manager.

Ebell was formerly senior VP for EMEA at ITV Studios Global Distribution. Etienne-Tinchant joins from Miramax, where he was a director of sales for EMEA in the London office. Tang has held roles at BBC Studios, Viacom and Discovery Networks, and she comes to the role most recently from Sky UK, where she was acquisitions manager. Davis recently served as director of deal and rights management at Fox Network Group. Gupta joins from ITV Studios Global Distribution, where he most recently served as head of legal and business affairs.

Chantal Faudone has been promoted from international sales manager to senior sales manager for Southern Europe and Israel, and Ann Schröder has been promoted to director of sales for the Nordics, Benelux and Ireland.

Fraser, Endeavor Content’s executive VP of television distribution, said: “Endeavor Content continues to seek out the best in class—both in the distinctive content we curate for our catalog and the passionate people who champion it every day. This team is a powerhouse collection of talent—shaped by a vision of a next-generation distribution business driven by diverse expertise and perspectives.”