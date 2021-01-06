Endeavor Content Pacts with South Korea’s Bon Factory

ADVERTISEMENT

Endeavor Content has entered into a multiyear deal with the South Korean producer Bon Factory to develop TV projects in both English and Korean.

Bon Factory is behind series such as You Are Beautiful, She Was Beautiful and What Happened to Ms. Kim. Together, the two companies will develop original series for the global market, as well as adaptations of IP in each other’s respective markets.

Ken Oh, Bon Factory co-CEO, said: “As the increasing fandom of Korean content has extended its boundaries beyond Asian markets with a growing desire to connect with its creative talents, the time is ripe for Bon Factory and Endeavor Content to work together to develop an alliance.”

Kelly Miller, VP of international strategy at Endeavor Content, said: “Compelling narrative should always find a global audience, and global stories demand top-tier talent in today’s marketplace to be told as genuinely as possible.

“South Korean culture has impacted the world globally, and Bon Factory’s storytelling style and ability to weave local and global approaches to content make this the perfect partnership.”