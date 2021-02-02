New Leadership Team for VIS Americas

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS International Studios has expanded its VIS Americas team with the appointment of Fernando Gaston as VP of content to oversee the strategy, development and production in the region.

As VP of content for VIS, Gaston will oversee the execution of regional strategy and creative studio content. He will report to Federico Cuervo, senior VP, head of VIS Americas.

Before joining VIS, Gaston served as VP of development and production for Telemundo Global Studios in charge of new series and pilots. He won an International Emmy Award for El Vato, Season Two, and has served in various senior management positions at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Viacom International Media Networks and Claxson.

Ezequiel Groisman has been appointed to the newly created role of VP of content development, to supervise the selection and creation of fiction and nonfiction productions.

Teresa Gonzalez expands her current local role in Brazil to lead the fiction development area at the pan-regional level, while Rafael Aladjem will lead the nonfiction area. Both will report directly to Groisman.

Jose Viggiano has been appointed VP of production and production management, to handle all VIS productions across the region’s main markets.

Valeria Puccio will serve as director of production and production management in Argentina, along with Angeles Roldán in the function of director of production and production management for Mexico, both reporting to Viggiano.

Guillermo Borensztein, VP of content sales and co-production, adds oversight of film sales to his role, reporting to Cuervo.

Adriana Henriquez will continue to oversee the strategy area, and Andrea Cuña Gil will continue oversight of trade marketing and partner solutions area for VIS Americas and will report to Cuervo.

Cuervo said: “As we continue to focus on producing diverse and inclusive content across the region, this new leadership will allow us to move forward with our goal of becoming the leader in Spanish-language content and increasing production of new formats, for both the ViacomCBS brands and our strategic partners.”

“I am extremely excited to join the VIS team and work alongside one of the most talented groups of professionals in the industry to keep developing distinctive, high-quality content,” said Gaston.