Blue Ant Media Names EVP of International Co-Pros

Blue Ant Media has elevated Julie Chang to the post of executive VP of international co-productions.

In this new elevated role, Chang will initiate and lead co-productions for Blue Ant Media across the company’s core integrated business units, identifying, structuring and closing content creation deals and leveraging financing opportunities with international partners for the company’s global production arm, Blue Ant Studios; its distribution business, Blue Ant International; and its linear and streaming channels.

Joining Blue Ant Media’s corporate management team, she reports to Michael MacMillan, CEO and co-founder of Blue Ant Media.

Chang previously served as VP of international co-productions with a focus on working with partners around the world to leverage and bolster Blue Ant Media’s production group. Prior to joining Blue Ant Media, Chang was the senior VP of business and legal affairs with Peace Point Rights and Peace Point Entertainment Group.

Michael MacMillan, CEO and co-founder of Blue Ant Media, said: “Julie’s wealth of experience in leading co-productions and her deep well of connections in the international TV industry are invaluable to Blue Ant Media’s success and growth as a world-class content creator, especially as the industry sees an increase in more complex multi-partner collaborations. Julie’s new position enables her to be a bridge between our businesses, helping our partners maximize the creative and financial synergies across our global production units, our distribution division and our channel operations.”