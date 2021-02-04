Jonathan Capehart to Deliver NATPE Virtual Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Capehart, a columnist for The Washington Post and host of MSNBC’s The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, will keynote this month’s NATPE Virtual event spotlighting the business of Black television.

Titled NATPE Virtual: Segregation, Segmentation and Storytelling, the event will take place on February 16 as part of Black History Month. Others slated as keynote interview guests include Monique Nelson, the chair and CEO of UniWorld Group; and Mona Scott Young, CEO of Monami Productions. Brett Dismuke, president of All Black; and Detavio Samuel, COO of Revolt TV, will also be participating The event will be hosted by Carlos Greer, entertainment reporter from “Page Six.”

The virtual event will feature a series of discussions that take a bold approach toward advancing the conversation around the impact of segregation practices on the evolution of the Black TV business, the importance of Black audience segments to advertisers and the significant role of the Black voice in television content.

NATPE Virtual: The Business of Live Sports will take place on March 23 and NATPE Virtual: News will take place on April 7.

NATPE President and CEO JP Bommel said: “NATPE’s mission is to advance the conversation in the evolution of content and to embrace, engage and educate global audiences. In that respect, NATPE is gathering outstanding leaders to have important discussions that celebrate Black voices in television. We are also coming together to discuss the business of Black TV during Black History Month.”