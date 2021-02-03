Wheelhouse Unveils Wheelhouse DNA, Pacts with Nikita Dragun

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheelhouse has established the new division Wheelhouse DNA—“digital ‘n audio”— to develop, produce and distribute content from creators and influencers.

DNA has launched with deals to create original content for digital-native talent across such platforms as YouTube, Snap, Instagram and TikTok, as well as long-form TV with linear networks and streamers. Original projects are already set up at Netflix and discovery+, with DNA programming encompassing scripted, unscripted, animation and more.

Wheelhouse has set its first 360-degree mega-deal with influencer Nikita Dragun and her management firm, Slash MGMT, for long-form programming, podcasts and the creation of original content for her YouTube channel. Wheelhouse will work closely with Dragun and Slash MGMT’s production division, Slash Studios, on content development. The DNA team will also work collaboratively with Wheelhouse’s in-house creative agency.

Wheelhouse Chief Strategy Officer Ed Simpson said: “As Wheelhouse has continued emerging as a destination for some of the world’s most entrepreneurial talent, we saw the need for a vehicle to help young creators move from their social onto broader streaming and premium long-form platforms. DNA will be a one-stop-shop for the best talent, essentially connecting the influencer and content worlds to each other, and to Wheelhouse’s wider production and investment capabilities, and our relationships with established, progressive brands.”

Dragun said: “2021 is the year of the Dragun! I’m so honored to be surrounding myself with industry leaders like Wheelhouse and expanding my brand—fuel to my fire! This new extension of ‘team’ will broaden my creativity even further through exciting new projects. I’m excited to launch new top-level content for my audience and ignite digital Hollywood!”

Jake Webb, president of Slash MGMT and Slash Studios, said: “Talent like Nikita comes along once in a generation. As a self-made CEO trans woman of color, she inspires anyone who’s ever felt marginalized and continually proves that you can channel your own power to create the reality you want. All of us at Slash are eager to partner with Wheelhouse as we align to further Nikita’s storytelling and influence.”

Avi Gandhi, Wheelhouse executive VP of digital, added: “There are so many internet-born celebrities with huge fanbases, but they don’t necessarily have access to the expertise and resources needed to adapt and expand their content across the larger entertainment landscape—that’s where DNA comes in. In addition to Nikita, Dobrik, Rober and the Hype House crew, Wheelhouse’s 360-degree approach has attracted talent and entrepreneurs like Kevin Hart and Adam Levine. We’re proud to be producing three of the market’s first long-form series with digitally native talent and we’re just getting started.”