The Crown Leads Golden Globe TV Nominations

The nominations for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards have been announced, with Netflix’s The Crown leading the TV arena with six nods, including for best drama.

The Crown faces off in the drama series category with Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Ozark and Ratched.

In the performance arena for drama series, best actor nominees are Jason Bateman for Ozark, Josh O’ Connor for The Crown, Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Al Pacino for Hunters and Matthew Rhys for Perry Mason. The best actress nominees are Olivia Colman for The Crown, Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Emma Corrin for The Crown, Laura Linney for Ozark and Sarah Paulson for Ratched.

The category for best comedy or musical features a number of first-time nominees. Up for the award are Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, The Great, Schitt’s Creek and Ted Lasso.

Best actor in a comedy series features as the nominees Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Nicholas Hoult for The Great, Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso and Ramy Youssef for Ramy. The best actress contenders are Lily Collins for Emily in Paris, Kaley Cuoco for The Flight Attendant, Elle Fanning for The Great, Jane Levy for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek.

Golden Globe nominees for TV movie or miniseries are Normal People, The Queen’s Gambit, Small Axe, The Undoing and Unorthodox.

The TV movie/miniseries category features the best actor nominees Bryan Cranston for Your Honor, Jeff Daniels for The Comey Rule, Hugh Grant for The Undoing, Ethan Hawke for The Good Lord Bird and Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True. The best actress nominees are Cate Blanchett for Mrs. America, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People, Shira Haas for Unorthodox, Nicole Kidman for The Undoing and Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit.

Supporting nods for series, miniseries or TV movie went to John Boyega for Small Axe, Brendan Gleeson for The Comey Rule, Daniel Levy for Schitt’s Creek, Jim Parsons for Hollywood and Donald Sutherland for The Undoing. Up for best supporting actress are Gillian Anderson for The Crown, Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown, Julia Garner for Ozark, Annie Murphy for Schitt’s Creek and Cynthia Nixon for Ratched.