The Crown Wins Big at Golden Globes

Netflix scored six wins in the television categories at last night’s Golden Globes, with four for The Crown and two for The Queen’s Gambit.

The Crown won for best TV series drama, while Schitt’s Creek won in the comedy arena, and The Queen’s Gambit won for limited series, anthology or TV movie.

The Crown swept its performance categories, with wins for Emma Corrin (best actress in a drama), Josh O’Connor (best actor in a drama) and Gillian Anderson (supporting actress). Catherine O’Hara won in the comedy category for Schitt’s Creek, as did Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso. A supporting nod went to John Boyega for Small Axe. Anya Taylor-Joy won for best actress in a limited series, anthology or TV movie for The Queen’s Gambit, and Mark Ruffalo was the winner on the best actor side of the category for I Know This Much is True.