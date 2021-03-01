Marc Anthony to Deliver Digital MIPTV Keynote

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer, songwriter, record executive, TV producer, actor and philanthropist Marc Anthony has been confirmed as the first keynote for Digital MIPTV, which this year takes place exclusively online from April 12 to 16.

Behind the Curtain: A Conversation with Marc Anthony will see Anthony interviewed by JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas. Together, they will explore his 30-year career, his influence and that of Latino culture on the music and entertainment industry and the global ambitions of Anthony’s production company, Magnus Studios. They will also announce some new projects.

Magnus Studios recently signed a first-look deal with ViacomCBS International Studios. The company focuses on the development, creation and production of digital video content, film and television production as well as the creation of original music for advertising, film and TV from award-winning recording artists and composers.