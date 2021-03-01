Monday, March 1, 2021
Home / Top Stories / Marc Anthony to Deliver Digital MIPTV Keynote

Marc Anthony to Deliver Digital MIPTV Keynote

Kristin Brzoznowski 10 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

Singer, songwriter, record executive, TV producer, actor and philanthropist Marc Anthony has been confirmed as the first keynote for Digital MIPTV, which this year takes place exclusively online from April 12 to 16.

Behind the Curtain: A Conversation with Marc Anthony will see Anthony interviewed by JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas. Together, they will explore his 30-year career, his influence and that of Latino culture on the music and entertainment industry and the global ambitions of Anthony’s production company, Magnus Studios. They will also announce some new projects.

Magnus Studios recently signed a first-look deal with ViacomCBS International Studios. The company focuses on the development, creation and production of digital video content, film and television production as well as the creation of original music for advertising, film and TV from award-winning recording artists and composers.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

CPL Productions Extends Pact with Red Arrow Studios

Danielle Lux, Murray Boland and Janet Oakes of the U.K.-based TV and audio production company CPL Productions have extended their multiyear deal with Red Arrow Studios.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.