CPL Productions Extends Pact with Red Arrow Studios

Danielle Lux, Murray Boland and Janet Oakes of the U.K.-based TV and audio production company CPL Productions have extended their multiyear deal with Red Arrow Studios.

CPL Productions became a part of Red Arrow Studios in 2012. Current and recent shows include the recently announced Channel 4 quiz series Quizness (working title), A League of Their Own, Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes, Married At First Sight, There’s Something About Movies and more.

Red Arrow Studios International distributes all of CPL’s content, with global tape and format sales including A League of Their Own, Married at First Sight UK and Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds, which has sold as a format to over 14 territories.

Henrik Pabst, chief content officer of Seven.One Entertainment Group, the entertainment arm of ProSiebenSat.1, and a member of the Red Arrow Studios advisory board, said: “CPL Productions is one of the U.K.’s most creative and successful production companies, and we are delighted to be extending our relationship. We can’t wait to see Danielle, Murray, Janet and their great team continue to create and produce hit U.K. and international TV.”

Danielle Lux, managing director of CPL Productions, said: “Murray and I are bound together by decades of the firmest friendship and the most creative of partnerships—these are the foundation stones of CPL. We set out to build a space where excellence is prized, creativity in all its forms is nurtured and where talented people are given the right space to do their best work. Bringing kindred spirit, Janet, into our CPL family has enabled us to further strengthen those foundations and the brilliant and endless support from Red Arrow has been invaluable. We are very excited to all be moving forward together.”

Murray Boland, creative director of CPL Productions, said: “Danielle and I have been best friends and collaborators for almost 30 years and I adore her. You could not wish for a better partner. She is a completely unique talent and unrivaled at creating a space for great talent to do their best work. We are incredibly proud of what we have built at CPL with Janet and are very grateful to Red Arrow for encouraging us to continue.”

Janet Oakes, commercial director of CPL Productions, said: “We have built thriving commercial partnerships at CPL thanks to the strong creative leadership provided by Danielle and Murray and the culture of trust and support we have created. Our relationships with broadcasters and brands are based on mutual respect, leading to award-winning brand solutions. Navigating the, often complex, deals and communication between brands, key talent, broadcasters, agencies, producers and creatives is something we pride ourselves on.”