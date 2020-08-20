WME’s Melissa Myers to Lead Kinetic Content-Red Arrow JV

ADVERTISEMENT

WME partner and literary agent Melissa Myers has been named president and partner of a new venture between Kinetic Content founder and CEO Chris Coelen and Red Arrow Studios.

The JV will focus on premium high-end English-language scripted TV series with both domestic and global appeal. As a partner in the TV department at WME, Myers led the international charge for two decades at the talent agency, spearheading the international scripted department.

Coelen and Kinetic Content, a Red Arrow Studios company, currently create and produce international hits such as multiple Emmy nominee Love Is Blind for Netflix. Coelen is also the creator and executive producer of Married at First Sight.

“I am excited to be joining the Kinetic and Red Arrow Studios family where I look forward to capitalizing on my expertise by leading their push into scripted entertainment,” said Myers. “I have long admired Chris and his strategic approach to building his business creating and selling shows. As fellow former agents in the international business, we are in lockstep in how we view the ever-changing scripted and global marketplace and where we look for growth and opportunity. I look forward to partnering with Chris and Red Arrow in building this exciting new company into a creative force, as well as building up all our frequent flyer miles when we are able to travel again.

“I’ve been pursuing the opportunity to work with Melissa for well over a year, and she’s the perfect person to lead this new scripted venture for us,” stated Coelen. “With the backing and global reach of Red Arrow Studios and Kinetic, Melissa’s skill in sourcing outstanding material and her international standing as an artist-friendly leader will help create a collaborative environment where we’ll work with incredible storytellers from every corner of the planet, to bring their amazingly diverse and fascinating points-of-view to the widest possible audience.”

Henrik Pabst, chief content officer of SevenOne Entertainment, the entertainment arm of ProSiebenSat.1, and a member of the Red Arrow Studios advisory board, said: “English-speaking scripted is a vital part of Red Arrow’s international business, and continues to play a role on our channels. Chris Coelen’s ambitious move into scripted, and the hire of Melissa Myers, is incredibly exciting, and we look forward to working with the whole team.”