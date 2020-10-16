Studio71 Names New Co-CEOs

ADVERTISEMENT

Adam Boorstin and Matt Crowley have been tapped to be the new co-CEOs of Studio 71, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Boorstin was previously COO of the company, while Crowley has been serving as Studio71’s CRO. Their promotions will be effective on November 1. Reza Izad, current CEO and co-founder of Studio71, will become chairman of the company.

Boorstin was hired in 2015 with the goal of expanding Studio71’s business beyond YouTube. During his tenure, Boorstin has led numerous teams including the business development division. He has also led Studio71’s podcast division. Crowley, who joined the company in 2017, along with his team, has been charged with generating cross-platform revenue for content partners while delivering safe, transparent and scalable advertising solutions to his clients and agencies.

Izad said: “When I co-founded Studio71, YouTube was the main way talent could build a video business; but the media ecosystem has expanded since then, and over the last few years Adam and Matt have done a great job evolving and scaling our business offerings while pushing for the company to own more content. Their promotion to co-CEOs is a strategic next step for Studio71, and I look forward to supporting them as they continue to grow our business.”

Boorstin and Crowley added: “Audiences are engaging with more video platforms than ever before, and we are excited to keep building strong partnerships with creators and brands across the new video landscape.”