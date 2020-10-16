Cineflix Rights Appoints SVP of Scripted Sales & Development

ADVERTISEMENT

Cineflix Rights has appointed Tom Misselbrook, a Miramax and BBC Studios alum, to the newly created role of senior VP of scripted sales and development.

Misselbrook will work alongside the sales and acquisitions teams, with a focus on selling existing and new content, and helping to identify, develop and deliver Cineflix Rights’ increasing slate of scripted co-productions and acquisitions. He will be based in London and report to Cineflix Rights’ head of scripted, James Durie.

Misselbrook’s most recent roles include executive director of sales for AsiaPac and director of sales for EMEA at Miramax. Prior to Miramax, he was senior manager for sales and co-productions at BBC Studios.

Durie said: “I’m delighted that Tom will be joining the Cineflix Rights scripted team during this unprecedented period of growth. His expertise and experience will be instrumental in continuing our scripted expansion, building on the success of recent international deals across the slate, as well as our drive into presales of Irvine Welsh’s Britbox original Crime and the recently announced Acorn TV crime procedural Whitstable Pearl.”

Misselbrook added: “This is the perfect time to be joining Cineflix Rights, as they continue to build their ambitious slate. Quality scripted content has never been in such high demand and the opportunity to work with James and the first-class team at Cineflix Rights to identify the best dramas from diverse creatives around the world and help bring them to international audiences is a fantastic opportunity that I’m thrilled to be a part of.”