Warner Bros. TV Group Pacts with Black Lives Matter Co-Founder

Warner Bros. Television Group has signed an exclusive, multiyear overall deal with artist, author, political strategist and Black Lives Matter co-founder and executive director Patrisse Cullors.

Under the wide-ranging content partnership, Cullors will develop and produce original programming for all platforms: streaming services, cable and the five U.S. broadcast networks. This includes but is not limited to live-action scripted drama and comedy series; long-form/event series; unscripted docuseries; animated programming for co-viewing among kids, young adults and families; and original digital content.

This marks Cullors’ first pact with Warner Bros. and her first studio overall agreement. Through this partnership, Warner Bros. Television Group and Cullors will collaborate on programming that will amplify the work of the Black Lives Matter movement and will create further opportunities for prominent Black storytelling.

Cullors said: “Black voices, especially Black voices who have been historically marginalized, are important and integral to today’s storytelling. Our perspective and amplification are necessary and vital to helping shape a new narrative for our families and communities. I am committed to uplifting these stories in my new creative role with the Warner Bros. family. As a long time community organizer and social justice activist, I believe that my work behind the camera will be an extension of the work I’ve been doing for the last twenty years. I look forward to amplifying the talent and voices of other Black creatives through my work.”