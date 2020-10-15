Rainmaker Content Appoints Head of Sales

ADVERTISEMENT

The recently launched international distributor Rainmaker Content has appointed Karen Wise as its head of sales.

As well as leading the sales effort, Wise will be responsible for worldwide international sales and providing strategic insight into high-quality content development and acquisition. Wise joins Rainmaker Content having previously been part of Sky’s international distribution arm, Sky Vision, since 2012.

Rainmaker Content has also appointed Singapore-based Caroline Clarke as its sales consultant for Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Reporting to Karen Wise, Clarke will lead the company’s Asia and MEA sales strategies. She was most recently senior sales manager for Sky Vision, handling international sales to Asia across all genres.

Further, Colin Kiely is taking up the role of director of operations and digital distribution. He was previously director of digital operations at Kew Media. Kiely will work closely with COO and Co-Founder Vicky Ryan, with additional responsibility for expanding the company’s digital presence around the world.

Greg Phillips, co-founder of Rainmaker Content, said: “We are delighted Karen is joining us at this exciting time as we continue to build our business and expand our portfolio of high-end programming. We have hired an experienced sales head to take the helm. Karen has a great deal of expertise across multiple genres, coupled with exceptional relationships with many clients around the world including North America. In addition, we are pleased to welcome Caroline in Singapore to develop and extend our presence in Asia including Japan, the Middle East and Africa.”

Phillips added: “Every distribution company needs a strong and efficient team and, having worked with Colin for a number of years, we know our operations and digital strategy are in the best possible hands.”