Rainmaker Content Secures Emmy Rights, Appoints COO

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainmaker Content has secured worldwide distribution rights for the Television Academy’s Emmy Awards, excluding the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Hosted for the third time by Jimmy Kimmel, this year’s Emmy Awards are set to air on ABC on Sunday, September 20.

Heather Cochran, chief financial officer and executive VP of business operations at the Television Academy, said: “The principals of Rainmaker Content are longtime colleagues, and I look forward to continuing our partnership under this new umbrella.”

Rainmaker Content also confirmed that Vicky Ryan, former executive VP of commercial affairs at Kew Media Distribution and one of the founders of Rainmaker Content, has been appointed chief operating officer at the new distribution company.

Ryan said: “It is a tremendous privilege to represent the Television Academy with the international distribution of the Emmys, a spectacular annual event that attracts such a robust international audience. We have worked closely with the Television Academy for many years and we are honored to be the trusted brand guardians of this globally successful awards show.”