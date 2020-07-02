MIPCOM & MIPJunior Confirm Live Events

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed MIDEM has confirmed that the 2020 editions of MIPCOM and MIPJunior will take place as both physical gatherings in Cannes and as hybrid digital events.

The French government announced revised directives in June authorizing trade shows and exhibitions over 5,000 attendees to reopen as of September 1, subject to a new assessment of conditions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Reed MIDEM plans to regulate traffic flow and capacity across the exhibition hall. Floor markings, in order to respect physical distancing, will be implemented. Onsite registrations will be reduced, with the majority of badges being sent to clients before the event.

Wearing a mask will be mandatory for all participants, service providers and the Reed MIDEM team. Medical service will be available around the clock during show days. Hydro alcoholic gel will be available during the event, with hand-disinfectant stations available throughout the exhibition zone. Daily disinfection of high-use areas will be reinforced.

A new design of the meetings spaces and conference rooms is being created, to allow face-to-face meetings while respecting physical distancing measures. The capacity of these rooms will be also limited.

To help buyers and distributors make up for lost time, MIPCOM will be showcasing finished series and shows in production or in development, with the new MIPCOM Global Upfronts. This will entail multiple days of high-level showcases and screenings covering the best new offerings from Hollywood, the Euro majors and international selections.

Along with the physical event, the first Online+ Digital Hybrid Edition is designed to support buyers and participants who can’t travel at this time to connect from home and for participants in Cannes to connect with those at home.

The MIPJunior digital library will go online starting a full two weeks prior to the market. Once on-site in Cannes, attendees can screen the library anywhere using their own laptop or signing in to a limited number of viewing terminals. The screening rooms will operate with strict hygiene and physical distancing protocols in place. Post-market, the library will stay online for nine months.

Canneseries will kick off on October 9 with a simultaneous physical and digital edition to allow for a maximum of participation in accordance with international COVID-19 restrictions. As previous years, the physical edition will take place in the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès and the Espace Miramar. Meanwhile, digital events will be available on the new Canneseries Live platform.