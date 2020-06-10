Kew Alums Launch New Venture, Pick Up Lockdown Comedy Staged

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly launched international distributor Rainmaker Content, founded by Kew Media alums Greg Phillips and Graham Begg, has added to its catalog the lockdown comedy Staged, starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Written and directed by Simon Evans, Staged features the cast of a play—the cream of the crop of acting talent—who are furloughed when their upcoming production is suddenly brought to a halt. The series follows the cast as they try their best to keep the rehearsals on track in lockdown.

Rainmaker has secured global rights, excluding the U.K.

Begg commented, “We are thrilled that we can launch Rainmaker with such an exceptional series that really speaks of our time. With stellar acting talent, alongside award-winning writing and production teams, this lockdown drama is funny, poignant and so relevant to now—wherever you are in the world. It is a clear indication of the caliber of programming that we intend to represent on the global stage as we build our business.”

“I can think of no better pairs of hands to put our beloved show into than those of Greg Phillips and Graham Begg,” commented Staged producer Victor Glynn.