Vortex Words + Pictures Appoints President of International Distribution

Ben Bishop has been tapped to fill the newly created position of president of international distribution at Vortex Words + Pictures.

Based in Sydney, Australia, Bishop began his new role on June 1. He most recently held the role of VP of TV sales for the Asia Pacific at Gaumont TV International, where he was responsible for overseeing all media sales of the company’s multi-genre TV and film slate. Previously, Bishop worked with Entertainment One (eOne) Television International, where he held various roles within the film and TV divisions throughout his 13-year tenure. His final role at eOne was as sales director for Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Bill Marks, executive chairman at Vortex Words + Pictures, said: “We are thrilled to have Ben joining Vortex Words + Pictures as our new president of international distribution. Ben embodies the spirit of the great team we’re building, continues our momentum in 2020 and immediately elevates our international footprint.”

Bishop added: “I am thrilled to be taking on this new challenge with the fantastic team at Vortex. I look forward to growing the business on an international scale and building our content offering to the world.”