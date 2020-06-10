Michael Lombardo Appointed President of Global Television at eOne

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment One (eOne) has tapped veteran TV executive Michael Lombardo, who spent 12 years as president of programming at HBO, to fill the role of president of global television.

Lombardo will be working to drive the TV strategy and oversee the studio’s development and production efforts across scripted and unscripted programming on a global basis. He will oversee the television adaptation of Hasbro brands, direct eOne’s existing development and production slate, and create a new slate of premium content for global audiences.

Steve Bertram, eOne’s president of film and television, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Michael to the eOne team. His incredibly impressive history of success during his long tenure at HBO resulted in some of the most ground-breaking, iconic television series over the past two decades. A true champion of creative excellence, Michael is the ideal leader to guide our television strategy at a time where audiences are demanding content of the highest quality.”

Lombardo added: “Throughout my career, I have been driven by a passion for great stories. I’m excited to join eOne where we have some of the most beloved brands in the world to inspire our work, in addition to an outstanding talent-rich pipeline built by a team that I very much look forward to leading.”

While serving as president of programming at HBO, Lombardo was responsible for overseeing all of HBO’s and Cinemax’s programming initiatives, including HBO Films, HBO Sports, HBO Documentaries & Family and HBO Entertainment. Under his stewardship over his 33-year tenure at HBO, HBO launched some of its most acclaimed and successful series, including Game of Thrones, True Blood, Boardwalk Empire, The Newsroom, Silicon Valley, Girls, Veep, Looking, True Detective and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Most recently, Lombardo was a principal and producer, alongside director Peter Berg, at Film 44 and executive produced the noir thriller Dare Me for USA. He was also an executive producer on the HBO limited series Our Boys, documentary limited series The Defiant Ones and documentary series God Save Texas.