Matt Creasey to Lead Sales, Co-Pros & Acquisitions at Banijay Rights

Banijay Rights has appointed Matt Creasey as executive VP of sales, co-productions and acquisitions for rest of the world, outside of EMEA.

Creasey had been serving as executive VP of sales and acquisitions at Endemol Shine International. Continuing to operate from Los Angeles, he will oversee all sales operations and the team for territories outside EMEA. Creasey will report to Banijay Rights’ CEO, Cathy Payne.

Payne commented: “Matt has long been a highly-valued senior member of the Endemol Shine team and I could not be more pleased to have him joining me at Banijay Rights. He has an undisputed knowledge of the industry and is sure to thrive in his new position leading rest of the world across the united catalogs.”

Creasey added: “Bringing together an unrivaled catalog of global hits, a hugely talented team and an impressive sales network, Banijay Rights now stands as one of the world’s biggest distribution leaders, and what better place to call home. I’m looking forward to working with Cathy again and can’t wait to get started on driving maximum value for our treasure trove of IP in the U.S. and beyond.”