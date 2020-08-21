Boat Rocker Media Taps New CFO

ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Rocker Media has promoted Michelle Abbott to the post of CFO as the company continues its expansion at its Canadian headquarters.

In her new role at the company, Abbott, who assumed the interim CFO position in May of last year, will continue to lead and grow the finance team. Her remit includes external reporting, tax planning and compliance, and financial planning and analysis. She joined Boat Rocker in September 2016 with 20 years’ experience in financial roles at companies such as Deloitte & Touche and Aastra Technologies in Toronto and TMP Worldwide in London.

John Young, CEO of Boat Rocker Media, said: “I am thrilled to be announcing Michelle as our new CFO at BRM. Michelle has been with us for almost four years, and in that time, she has made a huge impact on our finance function; helping it grow, shaping it, and now, leading it. Michelle has been an integral part of steering the ship through these unusual times, and her integrity and dedication continue to shine through.”

Abbott added: “My time so far at Boat Rocker has been tremendously enjoyable and exciting, with so much rapid and dynamic growth, and I am relishing the opportunity to build on our recent successes to achieve even more going forward.”