Boat Rocker Media has completed its purchase of the outstanding minority stake in The Amazing Race Canada producer Insight Productions.

Boat Rocker purchased the remaining 30 percent ownership interest from the minority shareholder of Insight Productions. Boat Rocker originally purchased its majority 70 percent ownership stake in Insight Productions in May 2018.

The deal is for C$7.95 million ($5.5 million) plus an amount equal to 30 percent of Insight Productions’ excess working capital, including as the result of the receipt of future tax credit and other receivables. Boat Rocker will retain the benefit of 70 percent of such amounts.

John Brunton, the majority owner of the minority shareholder, will continue to lead Insight Productions as chairperson and CEO.

“Led by John Brunton and his incredible team, Insight Productions is an industry-leading producer of some of the country’s most popular format series and awards shows, including The JUNO Awards and The Amazing Race Canada,” said John Young, CEO of Boat Rocker Media. “We’re delighted to have completed the purchase of the remaining minority interest of Insight Productions that will allow Boat Rocker to continue to lean into high-profile service work, grow its stable of clients in Canada and the U.S., and produce premium content while continuing to operate debt-free1 with a strong balance sheet.”

“We’re delighted that Boat Rocker has purchased the remaining minority interest in Insight Productions,” said Brunton. “They’ve been a wonderful long-standing partner, and we’re looking forward to continuing to work alongside their team in this new capacity to produce award-winning content for global audiences.”

Along with The Amazing Race Canada, Insight Productions’ projects include Big Brother Canada, Top Chef Canada, Canada’s Ultimate Challenge, Canada’s New Year’s Eve, The JUNO Awards, The Canadian Screen Awards and Dark Side of the 2000s.