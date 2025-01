House of the Dragon Ranks as Most-Pirated TV Show of 2024

House of the Dragon is the most-pirated TV show released on torrent sites in 2024, according to TorrentFreak.

Max’s Game of Thrones prequel takes over from The Last of Us, which topped the chart the prior year. Prime Video’s The Boys holds the second spot at a respectable distance, followed by Disney+’s Shōgun.

Arcane (Netflix) and The Penguin (Max) round out the top five.

The rest of the top ten, in consecutive order, features Fallout (Prime Video), Reacher (Prime Video), Silo (Apple TV+), Dune: Prophecy (Max) and Halo (Paramount+).