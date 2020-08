ADVERTISEMENT

ITV is planning to invest A$17.7 million ($12.6 million) in its BritBox Australia partnership with BBC Studios over a period of three years.

BritBox Australia is on track to launch in the fall. BritBox Australia is a 50:50 JV partnership established in Australia with BBC Studios to launch and operate an SVOD service that will deliver primarily British content. The investment will be made through ITV subsidiary ITV SVOD Australia.

BBC Studios will be providing equal funding.