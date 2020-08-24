Tuesday, August 25, 2020
August 2020 Multimedia Digital Editions Now Available

The August Digital Editions of World Screen and TV Listings feature a range of multimedia elements and a fresh look to make them easier to read on laptops and tablets.

These enhanced editions include embedded video, links to our market-leading video portal, WorldScreenings.com, and more in an elegant, user-friendly design targeted to on-the-go reading.

World Screen
Format Strategies: Adapting to the Times: A video panel featuring executives from BBC Studios, ViacomCBS International Studios, ITV Studios and Banijay Rights. Watch interviews with the creative teams behind all3media international’s All Creatures Great and Small, MISTCO’s Melek “A Mother’s Struggle” and Global Screen’s Turbulent Skies, as well as pocket.watch’s Thanda Belker. There are WorldScreenings spotlights on Crown Media International Distribution, GMA Network, Artist View Entertainment, SynProNize and Vuulr, and interactive in-demand reports on period dramas, Turkish series, Scandinavian shows, true-crime programs, lifestyle series, history docs and game shows.

TV Listings
Summer highlights from numerous companies, including links to trailers.











ALSO READ

August 2020 Screening Rooms Now Available

Watch clips and access detailed information on numerous shows by visiting our video portal's dedicated August 2020 Screening Rooms.

