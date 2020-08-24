MIPCOM 2020 Global Upfronts to Include ZDFE, BBC Studios & More

ADVERTISEMENT

ZDF Enterprises, all3media, A+E Networks and BBC Studios are among the initial roster confirmed for the first annual MIPCOM 2020 Global Upfronts presentations, which will be scheduled across October 11 to 13 in the Grand Auditorium in the Palais des Festivals.

Each studio will curate a 20-minute showcase of their most anticipated new programming, including a mix of finished series and series that are in production or in the pipeline.

The 2020 Global Upfronts is a new feature at MIPCOM, designed with the aim to give buyers a fresh look at new programming from the world’s leading studios across all genres. The MIPCOM 2020 Global Upfronts lineup will include up to 14 studios. The Global Upfronts will screen first for buyers in-person at MIPCOM Rendezvous Cannes and then later the same day worldwide via MIPCOM Online+.