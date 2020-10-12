MIPCOM Online+ Kicks Off with 6,000-Plus Participating Delegates

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 6,000 television executives from 100 countries have registered as of day one for MIPCOM Online+, which officially kicked off today.

The registration counts 2,200-plus buyers and commissioners, with 100 countries represented and more than 800 virtual exhibiting companies. There are 25 international pavilions, and more than 3,700 programs featured by virtual exhibiting companies, plus in excess of 1,400 programs and projects presented in the MIPJunior Online Digital Screenings Library.

Throughout the week, there will be a 230 total sessions, keynotes, screenings and showcases programmed, along with 50 screenings and content showcases and more than 200 speakers and keynotes.

The digital platform offering one-to-one video meetings and live chat among attending delegates continues throughout the week. MIPCOM Online+ will be available for catch-up through November 17.