Video: Tubi: Content Personalization for Global Audiences

A MIPCOM Online+ panel moderated by World Screen’s Anna Carugati took a deep dive into what’s driving the success at Tubi, with Adam Lewinson outlining the AVOD platform’s content strategy, while Banijay Rights’ Matt Creasey weighed in on how the distributor is working with the service and Foxtel’s Mark Frain discussed the benefits of their partnership in the Australian market.
