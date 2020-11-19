Thursday, November 19, 2020
Home / Top Stories / Video: World Screen Trendsetter Award Winner Tyler Perry

Video: World Screen Trendsetter Award Winner Tyler Perry

World Screen 9 hours ago Top Stories


Playwright, writer, actor, producer, director and philanthropist Tyler Perry was the honoree of this year’s World Screen Trendsetter Award. He weighed in on the importance of content ownership, the power of television to change attitudes and his model for COVID-19-safe production in his MIPCOM Online+ keynote conversation with Anna Carugati.











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

DTC Gains at Disney

The direct-to-consumer and international segment at The Walt Disney Company posted a 41 percent increase in Q4 revenues to $4.9 billion as Disney+ topped 73 million subs.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.