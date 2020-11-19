Video: World Screen Trendsetter Award Winner Tyler Perry

Playwright, writer, actor, producer, director and philanthropist Tyler Perry was the honoree of this year’s World Screen Trendsetter Award. He weighed in on the importance of content ownership, the power of television to change attitudes and his model for COVID-19-safe production in his MIPCOM Online+ keynote conversation with Anna Carugati.
