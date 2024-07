ADVERTISEMENT

BET Media Group has debuted two Tyler Perry FAST channels, one featuring comedy and the other with drama.

The FAST channels provide back-to-back episodes of BET original Tyler Perry series on BET Tyler Perry Comedy and BET Tyler Perry Drama FAST channels. This debut marks the first time the network’s Tyler Perry series will be available on FAST channels.

The offering includes Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, All the Queen’s Men, Tyler Perry’s ZATIMA and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.

The FAST channels are available on Roku, Pluto TV, Plex, TCL and FreeVee, with more platforms to be announced soon.

“The introduction of Perry’s content to FAST channels is a momentous occasion in our partnership,” said Louis Carr, president of media sales at BET Media Group. “We’re thrilled to provide Black audiences with a fresh avenue to enjoy Tyler Perry’s content and offer more access options for our original programming.”