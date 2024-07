ADVERTISEMENT

Keynotes slated for the FAST Festival, running from July 23 to 25, include Roku Media’s David Eilenberg, Samsung TV Plus’s Jenn Batty, Pluto TV’s Katrina Kowalski, Tubi’s David Salmon, Rakuten TV’s Marcos Milanez and many others. Check out the full schedule here and sign up for your free registration here.

Need to convert the times below for where you are? Click on the times above the name of each session to make sure you don’t miss a thing!

Tuesday, July 23

9 a.m. EDT

Scaling Opportunities

The second edition of the FAST Festival will kick off with a spotlight on how distributors with significant libraries are approaching channel curation with BBC Studios’ Beth Anderson, ITV Studios’ Graham Haigh and All3Media International’s Amanda Stevens.

10:30 a.m. EDT

Samsung TV Plus’s Jenn Batty

Jenn Batty, director of content partnerships in Europe and the Middle East at Samsung’s FAST channel service, will weigh in on her wish lists and articulate her approach to working with IP owners.

12 p.m. EDT

Roku Media’s David Eilenberg

Roku Media’s head of content, David Eilenberg, will discuss what’s driving the gains at The Roku Channel and his strategies for acquisitions and originals.

1:30 p.m. EDT

Lionsgate’s Chase Brisbin

Chase Brisbin, Lionsgate’s recently promoted executive VP of international SVOD sales and head of global channels, will showcase how the independent studio is tapping into its extensive library in the FAST space.

Wednesday, July 24

9 a.m. EDT

Platform Perspective

What are independent platforms looking for in content partnerships? This session will deliver that intelligence from Plex’s Scott Olechowski, wedotv’s Philipp Rotermund and Free TV Networks’ Thanasis Tsiris.

10:30 a.m. EDT

Lightning International’s James Ross

James Ross, the CEO of Lightning International, will discuss the traction the company is seeing with its genre-based FAST channels, including services across music, movies, documentaries and news.

12 p.m. EDT

Tubi’s David Salmon

On the heels of its U.K. launch, Tubi’s executive VP and managing director for international, David Salmon, will outline the AVOD platform’s global growth opportunity.

1:30 p.m. EDT

Cineverse’s Chris McGurk

Led by chairman and CEO Chris McGurk, Cineverse is driving gains with its assortment of streaming services, FAST channels and new search and discoverability tools.

Thursday, July 25

9 a.m. EDT

Pluto TV’s Katrina Kowalski

As senior VP of international content programming and acquisitions, Katrina Kowalski leads Pluto TV’s strategy for serving viewers in markets outside the U.S.

10:30 a.m. EDT

FAST Kids

This genre spotlight on opportunities for kids’ IP owners in the FAST space will hear insights from WildBrain’s Lara Ilie, 9 Story Media Group’s Elianne Friend and pocket.watch’s Corinna Fisher.

12 p.m. EDT

Rakuten TV’s Marcos Milanez

Marcos Milanez, chief content officer at Rakuten TV, will showcase how the service is driving AVOD usage across Europe with its slate of acquired fare and originals.

1:30 p.m. EDT

Movie Time

Amid a wealth of AVOD services and FAST channels for movies, VA Media’s Mark Ashbridge, Candlelight Media Group’s Scott Wiscombe and Nicely Entertainment’s Scott Kirkpatrick will offer their views on curation, cutting through the clutter and opportunities for originals.