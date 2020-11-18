Susan Rovner Sets New Team at NBCU

ADVERTISEMENT

Susan Rovner, the new chairman of entertainment content for the television and streaming segment at NBCUniversal, has named several executives to her team across scripted and unscripted.

Rovner joined NBCUniversal in October from Warner Bros. to lead creative strategy for original entertainment content across the company’s broadcast, cable and streaming platforms: NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, Universal Kids, USA and Peacock.

Lisa Katz, previously co-president of scripted programming for NBC, has been named president of scripted content with oversight for development, current programming and casting across entertainment television and streaming.

Rod Aissa and Jenny Groom have both been tapped as executive VPs of unscripted content, with Aissa overseeing lifestyle and documentary programming across the portfolio and Groom taking responsibility for reality competitions, talent competitions and game-show formats.

Tracie Wilson is now executive VP of syndication studios, while Katie Hockmeyer remains as executive VP of late night. Jen Neal becomes executive VP of live events, specials and E! News.