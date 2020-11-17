VIS Pacts with Marc Anthony’s Magnus Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has entered into a first-look agreement with Magnus Studios, the production company founded by award-winning musician Marc Anthony.

VIS is already working with Magnus Studios on the animated preschool series Gloria Wants to Know It All, together with Juan José Campanella’s Mundoloco Animation Studios and Lanugo Media.

Anthony and Magnus COO Felipe Pimiento will serve as exec producers on the projects to be produced by the venture. Pimiento will also oversee the day-to-day operations of the venture for Magnus Studios.

“I am very excited to join ViacomCBS in this new venture,” said Anthony. “They are one of the world’s leading producers of premium entertainment content reaching billions of people around the world. Their diversified portfolio of global brands checks every box for us, and it provides us with the opportunity to continue to create content that has an appeal for audiences everywhere. JC has a vision that is aligned with what I, through Magnus Studios, want to share with the world.”

“At the core of our studio are content creators that can bring voices, cultures and stories that resonate with global audiences,” said JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas. “We are excited to work with Marc and the entire Magnus team to bring these stories to life”.