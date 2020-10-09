MIPCOM Online+ Sets Tech & Creativity Strand

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tech & Creativity conference track at MIPCOM Online+ goes live on Monday, accessible through the virtual event’s platform and the MIPCOM YouTube channel.

Backed by Sony Corporation, the Tech & Creativity lineup will deliver insights on innovation in the content production business, namely AI, blockchain and virtual, remote and cloud production. The conference track includes a keynote by Bill Baggelaar, the executive VP and general manager of Sony Innovation Studios and CTO and technology development executive VP at Sony Pictures Entertainment. There will also be a presentation from VFX expert supervisors Framestor and a conference on remote shooting.

Hiro Shinohara, general manager, group 3, corporate technology strategy division at Sony Corporation, commented, “By aiding industry creators and production through improved TV technology, such as 4K and 8K, as well as HDR, with the capability of offering a dynamic image that is an unforgettable and exciting emotional experience, Sony will continue to support the industry with new technological development. In this year marked by the very real situation of a world pandemic, I believe that the most innovative technology solutions are key issues like virtual, remote, cloud-based production, and, of course, AI. During this completely original conference session, called Tech & Creativity, we will share possible solutions and valuable information, and discuss know-how with the world marketplace known as MIPCOM.”